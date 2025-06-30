All We Imagine As Light's Hridhu Haroon's next film titled Texas Tiger

In the wild wild west, a tiger will roar as Hridhu Haroon's next is titled Texas Tiger. The film is directed by Selvah Kumar Thirumaaran, who has previously directed the 2024 film Family Padam.
Starring Udhay Karthik, Vivek Prasanna, Subiksha Kayarohanam, Mohana Sundaram, and Sreeja Ravi, among others, Family Padam was a comedy drama about three brothers who struggles to achieve their dreams beyond significant challenges.
After collaborating with Selvah on Family Padam, UK Creations will also back Texas Tiger, with Sujith, Balaji Kumar, and Parthi Kumar producing with Selvah. Beyond Family Padam, Selvah has also written for the Raghava Lawrence's 2023 film Rudhran, which was directed by S Kathiresan.
Hridhu, who was in the critically acclaimed All We Imagine as Light, has starred in films like Mura and Thugs. His upcoming films include Maine Pyar Kiya, which recently completed its filming, and Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, which is set for a Diwali release.