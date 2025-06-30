All We Imagine As Light's Hridhu Haroon's next film titled Texas Tiger

In the wild wild west, a tiger will roar as Hridhu Haroon's next is titled Texas Tiger. The film is directed by Selvah Kumar Thirumaaran, who has previously directed the 2024 film Family Padam.

Starring Udhay Karthik, Vivek Prasanna, Subiksha Kayarohanam, Mohana Sundaram, and Sreeja Ravi, among others, Family Padam was a comedy drama about three brothers who struggles to achieve their dreams beyond significant challenges.