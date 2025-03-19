KP Jagan to headline and direct Roja Malli Kanakambaram

Filmmaker KP Jagan, best known for directing Pudhiya Geethai, Kodambakkam, and Raman Thediya Seethai, is set to headline and direct an upcoming film titled Roja Malli Kanakambaram. Described as a thriller, the film marks his return to direction after seven years. He last directed the 2017 film En Aaloda Seruppa Kaanom.

The film was officially launched with a title teaser shot at the Sastha Temple near Thiruchendur on Sunday. While the title is similar to a film he was supposed to direct with Malayalam actor Dileep after Raman Thediya Seethai, Jagan assures that the two stories are different.

“I was unable to make that film, but the title suited the story I am directing now. Although I have acted in several films like Goripalayam, Mayandi Kudumbathar, Ambuli, and Kangaroo, this is the first time I am leading a film. I am acting as myself in Roja Malli Kanakambaram,” he shares.

Interestingly, the upcoming film is based on a real-life incident from Jagan’s own experiences. He elaborates, “I thought it would be better if I led a film where the story is based on my life. Just like the title, which includes three distinct flowers, my film revolves around three women who serve as pillars in our everyday lives. The incident that inspired this film happened to me in May 2017. Most of the film is based on that particular event, while the rest has been fictionalized.”

The director further reveals that, along with thrilling elements, the film will also have plenty of humor. “It will appeal to people from all walks of life,” he says.

Roja Malli Kanakambaram is set to go on floors in April, with filming planned across Chennai and Thoothukudi. An official announcement regarding the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be made. The film is being produced by SK Selvakumar under his United Arts banner, which also bankrolled Mayandi Kudumbathar. Jagan also played a pivotal role in the 2009 hit family drama directed by Rasu Madhuravan.