This murder mystery loses steam by chasing its own tail



Despite his portrayal as an observant and diligent investigator, Akhilan's actions sometimes defy logic, undermining his credibility. A particularly egregious example is the scene where Akhilan and his fellow officers fail to recognise an obscure portrait of Vishwanathan Anand, a figure instantly recognisable to most. The film uses this as a clumsy excuse to point the investigation in a particular direction with an information dump, eventually contributing to a needless exposition about a Japanese myth. Every time a character's death is mentioned, the film juxtaposes it with a corresponding visual of the same. These are victims of mind control, something which the film describes as mesmerism. It may be an interesting idea on paper, but the execution hardly leaves you mesmerised with the proceedings.

Asthram hurls red herrings at the audience at a rate of knots. Plot twists arrive abruptly, with no build-up or impact. A major character appears in front of the hero at the mere reference to his identity following a wild intuition. The convenient timing reminds you of countless films where a police jeep or an ambulance arrives at a location immediately after an emergency.