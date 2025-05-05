Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ to stream on Netflix after theatrical run

The highly anticipated Tamil film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, is set to release in cinemas on June 5, 2025. Fans of Kamal Haasan, as well as movie lovers in general, are eagerly awaiting its arrival.
For those wondering about its post-theatrical release, the film's digital rights have been secured by Netflix. The streaming platform confirmed this through a social media post. While an official streaming date has not been revealed yet, Thug Life will be available on Netflix once its theatre run concludes.
There has been some speculation about the deal, with reports suggesting Netflix paid Rs 149.7 crore for the rights. However, the production team has yet to confirm these figures. Reported Filmibeat
Thug Life marks a reunion between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, decades after their successful collaboration on Nayakan (1987). The film features a stellar cast, including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanya Malhotra, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and Vaiyapuri.
Jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life is Kamal Haasan's 234th film as a lead actor. The project was first announced in November 2022 as Kamal Haasan 234, with the title revealed a year later. Filming began in January 2024 and wrapped up later that year, with key locations including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Pondicherry, New Delhi, and several North Indian regions.
The film’s technical team includes composer A. R. Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, and editor A. Sreekar Prasad. The first single, Jinguchaa, was released on April 18, 2025, and a 45-second teaser was unveiled on Kamal Haasan's birthday, November 7, 2024.
As the theatrical release approaches, Netflix has yet to announce a digital premiere date. Fans hoping to stream the film will likely have to wait a little longer.