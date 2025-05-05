Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ to stream on Netflix after theatrical run

The highly anticipated Tamil film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, is set to release in cinemas on June 5, 2025. Fans of Kamal Haasan, as well as movie lovers in general, are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

For those wondering about its post-theatrical release, the film's digital rights have been secured by Netflix. The streaming platform confirmed this through a social media post. While an official streaming date has not been revealed yet, Thug Life will be available on Netflix once its theatre run concludes.

There has been some speculation about the deal, with reports suggesting Netflix paid Rs 149.7 crore for the rights. However, the production team has yet to confirm these figures. Reported Filmibeat