Devayani: Iconic works and characters should not be reused for mere callbacks and references

We can rest assured that such benevolent observations about co-stars comes from a place of authenticity when it is said by Devayani. She is someone who, even at the peak of her career, didn't shy away from sharing screen space with other heroines. Be it Kalloori Vaasal, Anandham, Thenkasi Pattanam, Thodarum or Ninaithen Vandhai, they were projects that demanded shared space, mutual respect, and a team spirit. Devayani says that such camaraderie was also because all the actors played distinctive roles that were central to the film. “Back then, we all worked together as a team with the common goal of delivering a good film. There was no room for envy or competition,” says Devayani, who also rues the fact that it has become a rarity today.

Reminiscing on working alongside contemporaries like Rambha, Heera and Pooja Bhatt, Devayani sports a wide smile, and says, “I’ve been part of many such projects, and I only have fond memories of them. I truly believe ours was one of the best batches—everyone was kind, talented, and deeply dedicated to their craft. We had so much fun… those were truly the golden days."

Interestingly, Devayani also believes that the throwback to the good old times shouldn't be used as frequently as it happens in today's films. In fact, Devayani has played a lot of memorable characters in her sparkling career. Be it Nandini from Surya Vamsam and Nirmala from Panchathanthiram on the big screen or Abhi from Kolangal on the small screen, Devayani has also left an indelible mark in pop culture through memes and viral videos. However, she insists that no role was taken up with an eye on leaving a legacy per se. “When I did Surya Vamsam or took up Kolangal, social media didn’t exist. I had no idea whether those projects would have any recall value or stand the test of time. Back then, I was simply happy to be part of imaginative stories with creative directors. Looking back, I suppose the reason those characters are still being referenced today is because they were well-written and meaningful,” she explains.