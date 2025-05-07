Devayani: Iconic works and characters should not be reused for mere callbacks and references

The late industrialist Ratan Tata once said, “Never forget your roots and always be proud of where you come from.” This is something that senior actor-filmmaker Devayani strongly believes in. Thirty years ago, in 1995, Devayani made her Tamil debut with KS Adhiyaman's Thotta Chinungi, which also starred Karthik, Revathy, and Raghuvaran. She also starred in Adhiyaman's Swarnamukhi (1998). Filmmaker Shiva Arumugam, who was one of the associate directors of Adhiyaman during that phase, is the director of Devayani's upcoming film, Nizhar Kudai. From being a rookie on the sets of Thotta Chinungi and then being updated to an up-and-coming actor while working with the same team in Swarnamukhi, to reuniting with them after 25+ years, one might assume that her dynamics would have been different this time around. Devayani, however, frankly reveals, “Honestly, nothing felt different. I experienced the same happiness and still felt like a student in their presence.” Despite her flourishing career, the actor admits, “I can never truly feel as a 'senior' actor around them because I was a debutante when I first worked with them. Even after 30 years, that feeling still remains.”
Considering Devayani is quite choosy with her roles these days, she reveals that Nizhar Kudai wasn't just an excuse to go down memory lane. “Nizhar Kudai is a deeply moving story that is very relatable, and more importantly, it’s a story that today’s generation truly needs,” says the actor who exhibits confidence that the film will definitely leave an impact. “It’s a film for all age groups, and I’m confident that everyone will take something meaningful from it. In fact, some might even reflect on and reform their own small mistakes.”
Playing the role of a mother-figure to multiple kids in the film came easy for Devayani, who says it was like an extension of her real-life persona. “Being a mother myself, I immediately resonated with the story narrated by Shiva. That connection gave me the confidence to do justice to the role. Understanding what parents go through today came naturally to me, and playing the character felt like second nature," says Devayani.
Throughout the promotional drive for the film, which is hitting the screens on May 9, the cast of Nizhar Kudai admitted feeling nervous while performing alongside a seasoned actor like Devayani. In fact, the only two artists who were seemingly unfazed by Devayani were the two girls, who play the same character at different ages, and had to share maximum screen time with Devayani. “Why should they know about my experience or seniority?” asks a down-to-earth Devayani when asked about their obliviousness, and further says, "Honestly, both these children are far more talented than I am. If anything, we should be the ones feeling nervous about sharing the screen with them.” Talking about how the children never lost their natural innocence, the actor says, “They were naturally playful and mischievous when the camera was off, but the moment the director called ‘Action’, they snapped into focus and delivered their lines flawlessly. It was an absolute breeze working with them.”
We can rest assured that such benevolent observations about co-stars comes from a place of authenticity when it is said by Devayani. She is someone who, even at the peak of her career, didn't shy away from sharing screen space with other heroines. Be it Kalloori Vaasal, Anandham, Thenkasi Pattanam, Thodarum or Ninaithen Vandhai, they were projects that demanded shared space, mutual respect, and a team spirit. Devayani says that such camaraderie was also because all the actors played distinctive roles that were central to the film. “Back then, we all worked together as a team with the common goal of delivering a good film. There was no room for envy or competition,” says Devayani, who also rues the fact that it has become a rarity today.
Reminiscing on working alongside contemporaries like Rambha, Heera and Pooja Bhatt, Devayani sports a wide smile, and says, “I’ve been part of many such projects, and I only have fond memories of them. I truly believe ours was one of the best batches—everyone was kind, talented, and deeply dedicated to their craft. We had so much fun… those were truly the golden days."
Interestingly, Devayani also believes that the throwback to the good old times shouldn't be used as frequently as it happens in today's films. In fact, Devayani has played a lot of memorable characters in her sparkling career. Be it Nandini from Surya Vamsam and Nirmala from Panchathanthiram on the big screen or Abhi from Kolangal on the small screen, Devayani has also left an indelible mark in pop culture through memes and viral videos. However, she insists that no role was taken up with an eye on leaving a legacy per se. “When I did Surya Vamsam or took up Kolangal, social media didn’t exist. I had no idea whether those projects would have any recall value or stand the test of time. Back then, I was simply happy to be part of imaginative stories with creative directors. Looking back, I suppose the reason those characters are still being referenced today is because they were well-written and meaningful,” she explains.
It goes without saying that over these three decades, the Thenali actor has built a filmography to envy, having starred alongside superstars well before they ascended the ladder of stardom. One such film is Kadhal Kottai, which continues to be listed as one of Tamil cinema's evergreen romantic films. But imagine saying yes to a film where the lead characters fall in love without even seeing each other, which also means the lead actors hardly share screen space. “That concept is what makes this story unique. To me, the entire plot was conveyed in just one line, and I was instantly intrigued by how they would eventually come together. The concept was so out of the box that I had no doubt it would work. I was just as curious as the audience to see how the director would justify such a love story—and today, I can safely say it was a brilliant idea after all,” the actor narrates with pride.
While Devayani is undoubtedly experimenting with roles in the second innings of her career, one thing we’re yet to see her do is perform a role that banks upon the nostalgia and callbacks to one of her own characters. When asked which character she would like to explore in today's times, the actor frankly declares, “Truth be told, I’m not in favour of bringing back a yesteryear character just for the sake of a reference. Those films are classics—they made history—and I believe they shouldn't be touched flippantly for nostalgia or as mere callbacks.” Saying that such references should be handled with a lot of care and responsibility, Devayani signs off by reiterating her aversion to such callbacks. “Still, personally, I’d prefer that those iconic works remain untouched.”