Pradeep Ranganathan's next titled Dude, release date revealed

After facing immense success with Dragon, Pradeep Ranganathan is gearing up for the release of his next, directed by debutant Keerthiswaran. The film, earlier tentatively titled PR 04, has now been titled Dude. Starring Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, the film will release on the occasion of Diwali this year.

This is Pradeep's fourth film as the lead after Love Today, which was directed by himself; Ashwath Marimuthu's Dragon and Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), which is awaiting a release.

The film, also featuring Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini and Dravid Selvam, is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. This the production company's second Tamil film after Ajith Kumar's latest hit Good Bad Ugly.

Keerthiswaran had earlier worked as an assistant director for Sudha Kongara in Soorarai Pottru and her segments in Paava Kadhaigal and Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

Dude boasts a technical crew that has music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editor Barath Vikraman. Upon release, the film is set to clash with Mari Selvaraj's Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram, at the box office.