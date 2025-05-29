Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh passes away

Rajesh, who acted in over 150 films in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu spanning five decades of illustrious career, shot to fame for his role in 'Thaneer Thaneer' and 'Andha Ezhu Naatkal'.

His performance created a deep impact on cinema goers. He had passed away at 8.15 am today and his funeral will take place after his daughter arrives from USA.

He was an executive committee member of Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Film Artistes Association).

Born on December 20, 1949 in Mannargudi to Williams Nattar and Lily Grace Mankondar, Rajesh Williams initially worked as a teacher at a school in Purasawalkam and later at another school in Thiruvallikkeni in Chennai.

He made a debut in 'Aval Oru Thodar Kathai' in 1974 and his first film as a hero was 'Kanni Paruvathile' in 1979.

He had played unforgettable roles in 'Payanangal Mudivathillai', 'Sathya', 'Virumaandi' and 'Mahanadhi'.

His last appearance on screen was in Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Merry Christmas'.

Rajesh worked as a dubbing artist, and was also a writer and television serial actor.