Kamal Haasan apologises for recent track record, says 'Thug Life' will make amends for it

Kamal Haasan recently said that Kannada originated from Tamil, sparking a major controversy in Karnataka, prompting the right wing and the local film chamber to seek an apology from the actor for his upcoming film Thug Life to be allowed a release in Kannada as well.

Many in Karnataka have been calling Kamal arrogant for attributing Kannada's linguistic origins to Tamil. In the middle of the controversy, Kamal made some candid remarks at a Thug Life prerelease event in Hyderabad about his recent track record as an actor.

Addressing the crowd, Kamal said, “I have made many mistakes; you have forgiven all my bad films and have remembered only the good films. Thank you. I have a duty to give you good films. My record in actual, straight Telugu films is good. I have done about 15 to 16 Telugu films, and I have 13 hits. Whenever I get flops, it is my fault. Now, I am making amends for a bad film with this film (Thug Life).”