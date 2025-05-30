Rajaputhiran Movie Review: Shines in character development, stumbles in narration

In director Mahaa Kandhan's Rajaputhiran, a major plot development is given away in the very first scene, a narrative flaw that undermines the impact of the film. While this presents a challenge, the film boasts many notable positives holding it together. The chief among them is the sparkling camaraderie between Prabhu and Vetri as father and son. Prabhu's character has groomed his son as a 'prince' from a young age, pampering him and never letting him feel the absence of his mother. However, when the boy grows up, he joins a Hawala racket as a money carrier, unbeknownst to his father, a decision that gains him some allies, friends, and many foes. Rajaputhiran's beauty lies in its simplicity, which is especially evident in the interactions between Vetri's and Prabhu’s characters and the former and his love interest (Krishnapriya). What drives the love story at the centre of the film is not grand romantic gestures, sweeping promises or dramatic conflicts but rather the pleasantries between the two leads that radiate charm. The allure that emanates from these simple exchanges carries the film's romantic thread gracefully through its runtime.

Director: Mahaa Kandhan

Cast: Prabhu, Vetri, Krishnapriya, Komal Kumar

