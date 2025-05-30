Rajaputhiran Movie Review: Shines in character development, stumbles in narration
Rajaputhiran (2.5 / 5)
In director Mahaa Kandhan's Rajaputhiran, a major plot development is given away in the very first scene, a narrative flaw that undermines the impact of the film. While this presents a challenge, the film boasts many notable positives holding it together. The chief among them is the sparkling camaraderie between Prabhu and Vetri as father and son. Prabhu's character has groomed his son as a 'prince' from a young age, pampering him and never letting him feel the absence of his mother. However, when the boy grows up, he joins a Hawala racket as a money carrier, unbeknownst to his father, a decision that gains him some allies, friends, and many foes. Rajaputhiran's beauty lies in its simplicity, which is especially evident in the interactions between Vetri's and Prabhu’s characters and the former and his love interest (Krishnapriya). What drives the love story at the centre of the film is not grand romantic gestures, sweeping promises or dramatic conflicts but rather the pleasantries between the two leads that radiate charm. The allure that emanates from these simple exchanges carries the film's romantic thread gracefully through its runtime.
Director: Mahaa Kandhan
Cast: Prabhu, Vetri, Krishnapriya, Komal Kumar
However, the film loses steam towards the end when it tries to go for complexity and poignancy with a major plot development. The conflicts with the bigwigs in the Hawala network themselves offer natural resolutions to the plot over the one that the director ultimately chooses. Even if one accepts the final arc of a key character, the subtle hints to it early on in the film deprive it of the surprise element. Mahaa Kandhan's intention might have been to ensure that the climax remains shattering rather than shocking, but it would have been the case even with an alternative beginning. This is largely because the empathetic writing for the protagonists inherently forges a strong emotional connection with the audience, guaranteeing a shattering response regardless of how the story unfolds.
Moreover, the film establishes the conflicts between the major players in the Hawala network in a perfunctory manner, failing to make them impactful. When Komal Kumar's Lingaa decides to deal with a treacherous sidekick, it lacks the necessary punch. Likewise, the film does not clearly delineate how Lingaa and the rest benefit from the Hawala transactions. It also fails to explore the machinations of one of Lingaa's rivals to upend his racket with sufficient depth. Moreover, the world of illicit trade does not appear as eventful on screen as the plot might suggest. The film's other weaknesses include a needless special song, featuring suggestive lyrics and a comedy track involving a pointless supporting character.
Despite these shortcomings, the dynamics between Prabhu and Vetri's characters and Vetri and Krishnapriya's characters make Rajaputhiran an engaging watch for the most part. Prabhu, in particular, brings gravitas to his role, making the emotions of a doting father palpable. The actor’s ability to cry on cue is commendable, always ensuring that his arc remains authentic even when it occasionally borders on melodrama. Vetri shares great chemistry with Prabhu, imbuing his character with a sense of innocence that makes you root for him amid his plight. Krishnapriya, on the other hand, performs with an equal amount of confidence, grace, and vulnerability that lends her character genuine depth. Ultimately, while these strong performances and character dynamics form the film's core appeal, its narrative missteps keep it from realising its full potential as wholesome entertainment. If only the film's opening had been crafted to preserve the suspense of the climax.