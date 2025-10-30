Bose Venkat to direct a sports drama next

Filmmaker and actor Bose Venkat, who last directed Vemal's Sir, is set to direct an ambitious new project produced by Dubai-based entrepreneur Kannan Ravi under his banner KRG Movies. The upcoming film, currently referred to as Production No. 8, marks Ravi’s seventh venture as a producer and is co-produced by V. Mathiyazhagan of Etcetera Entertainment.
Following his first two directorial outings, Kanni Maadam and Sir, Bose Venkat promises a compelling story that intertwines multiple themes. “This film revolves around sports but also delves into love, family, and relevant social issues,” the director shared, as per a press note. “We’re mounting it on a grand scale, and I believe it will become a significant milestone in my career."
Music will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja for the upcoming film. On working with Yuvan, Bose added, "I’m especially thrilled to be working with Yuvan Shankar Raja on the music—his contribution will elevate the film’s emotional depth.” Details regarding the cast, title, and technical crew will be announced in the coming weeks, as the team has just commenced production.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Bose Venkat was last seen in Harish Kalyan's Diesel, which hit theatres for Deepavali. He was also seen in DNA and Thanal earlier this year.