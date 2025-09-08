Police Police to stream on JioHotstar from this date

JioHotstar revealed the release date for its upcoming series Police Police. The series, which stars Mirchi Senthil and Jayaseelan in the leads, is set to stream from September 19.
Senthil stars as Raja, a policeman, and Jayaseelan stars as Murali, a thief. A new promo was also released which reveals Shabana Shahjahan as Lalithambika, a lawyer, who drags Murali to the policestation, where Raja works, only to realise that Murali works in the same police station.
The cast of the series also includes Sujitha Dhanush, Sathya, Vincent Roy, among others. The cast also are continuing their collaboration with JioHostar, with Shabana previously appearing in Cook With Comali, Sujitha who was also seen in Pandian Stores, and Sathya who was seen in Bigg Boss.
Senthil has also appeared in films like Chennai 600028 and Soorarai Pottru, as a fictionalised version of himself as an RJ working in Radio Mirchi.