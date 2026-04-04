Demonte Colony 3 wraps filming

The makers of the upcoming horror, Demonte Colony 3 announced that the film has wrapped production. Ajay R Gnanamuthu, who made his directorial debut with Demonte Colony (2015), returns to write and direct the third instalment.
While the plot details are kept under wraps the third film, an earlier teaser revealed that actor Guru Somasundaram as the terrifying character, only named The Librarian, whose mysterious book unleashes chaos. Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar return for the third instalment in the Demonte Colony series.
The cast for the upcoming film includes Antti Jaaskelainen, Guru Somasundaram, GM Kumar, Muthukumar, SreeKumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Kathir, Ashiq Hussain, Sarjano Khalid, and Archana Ravichandran.
Pattukkottai Prabakar has written the dialogues for the film. Sam CS returns to compose music for the upcoming instalment, after working on Demonte Colony 2. The crew also includes Sivakumar Vijayan as the director of photography, Kumaresh D as the editor, PE Krishnamoorthi as the production designer, and Pradeep Dinesh as the action director.
Sudhan Sundaram is backing Demonte Colony 3 under his Passion Studios banner, with Manish Singhal producing under the Dangal Media banner, and Durgaram Choudhary producing under his RDX TV banner. RC Rajkumar, Akshat Singhal, Mohit Singhal serving as co-producers.