Neelira director Someetharan: I wanted to focus on the betrayal of Tamils and futility of war

The recently released Neelira (A Long Night), by filmmaker Someetharan, opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film discusses the life of Sri Lankan Tamils when the IPKF turned rogue and began attacking them, along with the Sri Lankan army. In spite of being at the centre of the maelstrom, the film takes its sweet time to show what the Eelam Tamils are as a people rather than the one-note trepidatious characterisation. "It is important to show people have a life and they live it, despite the pressing crisis. You have a boy picking up a CD deck, the bride smiling as she checks how the jimikki kammal suits her, and people boozing before the wedding. They are all aware that they are at war from more than one side. It is a universal experience to take a breather to do what you love, no matter even if the world is ending," begins Someetharan.