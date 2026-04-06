Kaber Vasuki: 'My heart will always be in the indie scene'

But as always, art is subjective, and there is a fair share of people who have expressed their dislike of Frangipani and Kaber’s style of music, which, honestly, can be labelled as an acquired taste. In the era of social media, likes and dislikes are both instant and intense. However, Kaber, without missing a beat, says it is all for the best. “As an artist, the worst-case scenario is when no one cares about us. If I’m being trolled, it means I’m relevant. They ask me, is this even a voice, or is this even a song, or is this just a poem? The definition of what a song should be is shaken to its core. That’s how I see it, and you know what they say about any publicity, right?” asks Kaber, who pensively says that he had come to terms with his music never becoming mainstream. “Honestly, 2-3 years ago, I came to the conclusion that I’m never going to be mainstream. Even Frangipani was written for myself and a few of Nila’s friends. I wrote it for 10-15 people, and it was never meant to be anything ground-breaking. Probably why Frangipani’s journey has been magical.”