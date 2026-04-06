Rajinikanth shares production updates on Jailer 2 and film with Kamal Haasan

Earlier this Saturday, actor Rajinikanth spoke to reporters about two of his upcoming films: Jailer 2 and a yet-to-be-titled movie with Kamal Haasan —both directed by Nelson. The actor said that principal photography for the Jailer sequel has been completed and that the movie is in its "finishing stage". When asked about the release date of his upcoming sequel, the superstar said, "The production house will announce it officially."
On the other hand, Rajinikanth said that his film with Kamal and director Nelson would go on floors in August. Tentatively titled KH x RK, the upcoming film will reunite Kamal and Rajinikanth for the first time after 1981's Thillu Mullu, where the former has a cameo role. The last film to feature both stars in more prominent roles is 1979's Ninaithale Inikkum, directed by K Balachander.
Speaking about the so-called KH x RK project, Kamal recently said, "A special reunion with my friend Rajinikanth. Every great journey deserves another chapter!"
Inban Udhayanidhi is set to produce the movie under the banner Red Giant Movies, with the banner's own Arjun Durai and M Shenbaga Moorthy serving as co-producers. On the technical front, composer Anirudh is also part of the project.
Interestingly, Anirudh is coming back as the music director for Jailer 2 as well, following his work on the massively successful first part. Many of the original cast members are returning for the sequel, including Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu, and Shivarajkumar. The new additions to the Jailer franchise include Jatin Sarna and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Reportedly, even Shah Rukh Khan is part of the film as a police officer.
Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a project with Don director Cibi Chakaravarthi and producer Kamal Haasan.