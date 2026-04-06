Rajinikanth shares production updates on Jailer 2 and film with Kamal Haasan

Earlier this Saturday, actor Rajinikanth spoke to reporters about two of his upcoming films: Jailer 2 and a yet-to-be-titled movie with Kamal Haasan —both directed by Nelson. The actor said that principal photography for the Jailer sequel has been completed and that the movie is in its "finishing stage". When asked about the release date of his upcoming sequel, the superstar said, "The production house will announce it officially."