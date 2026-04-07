Arya's Mr X gets a release date

Previously announcing that Arya's upcoming spy thriller Mr X would release in April, the makers have now made an update that the film will debut in theatres on April 17. Having completed production in 2024, the film faced some hurdles in locking a release date.
Directed by Manu Anand, the film's plotline has not been unveiled yet. However, the teaser suggests that a crisis necessitates secret agents, who were out of action for a long time, springing back. It is worth noting that Manu's previous film, FIR, was also an espionage thriller, which dealt with themes such as extremism and Islamophobia.
In addition to Arya, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Sarath Kumar, and Gautham Ram Karthik in crucial roles. Athulyaa Ravi, Raiza Wilson, Jayaprakash, Kaali Venkat, and Anagha round out the star cast.
The technical crew of Mr X consists of Arul Vincent cranking the camera, Dhibu Ninan Thomas composing music, and Prasanna GK handling the editing. Backed by Vineet Jain and S Lakshman Kumar, the film is co-produced by A Venkatesh.