Prashanth's next titled Ranjan, Thiagarajan confirmed to direct

Andhagan (2024), which was Prashanth's return to the silver screen after Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019), features the actor as a blind pianist, who is caught in a murder conspiracy, involving a former actor and a femme fatale. Simran, Priya Anand, KS Ravikumar, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Urvashi are also part of the film's cast. Prashanth's performance was well received by critics and audiences, and the film went on to perform well at the box office.