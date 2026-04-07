Prashanth's next titled Ranjan, Thiagarajan confirmed to direct

Actor Prashanth is all set to reunite with his father, director Thiagarajan, for Ranjan – The Advocate. The announcement was made at the 53rd birthday celebrations of the actor, conducted in Chennai, which saw film personalities like Vetri Maaran, KS Ravikumar, Karthik, Vishal, Kalaipuli S Thanu, RS Durai Senthilkumar, Saran, Kiran, and Semmalar Annam, among others, in attendance.
The upcoming film reunites Thiagarajan and Prashanth after the 2024 crime thriller Andhangan, continuing their collaboration which started with Aanazhagan (1995).
The makers also revealed that Priyanka Rajakumaran, actor Devayani's daughter, and Hari, son of producer S Kadiresan (Five Star Creations banner) will debut as leads.
On the technical team, GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for the upcoming courtroom drama which will be backed by Shanthi Thiagarajan. Cinematographer Ravi Yadav and art director Senthil Raghavan are also part of the crew. Shooting for the film is currently in progress. Further details about the cast and crew are yet to be shared.
Andhagan (2024), which was Prashanth's return to the silver screen after Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019), features the actor as a blind pianist, who is caught in a murder conspiracy, involving a former actor and a femme fatale. Simran, Priya Anand, KS Ravikumar, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Urvashi are also part of the film's cast. Prashanth's performance was well received by critics and audiences, and the film went on to perform well at the box office.
The upcoming film is a remake of the Priyadarshi Pullikonda headlined Court: State vs A Nobody, which was directed by Ram Jagadheesh.