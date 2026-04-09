RS Durai Senthilkumar: 'Cinema is a gamble'

Satisfaction. At some point in an actor’s career, they stop being satisfied, and they take a pause, introspect on their choices, and analyse the trajectory of their future. Sivakarthikeyan faced it when he had just made the transition from television to cinema, did a small role in Dhanush’s 3, and headlined Manam Kothi Paravai, bolstered by an ensemble of comedy actors. He needed a film that would help him take steady steps as a hero who could sell tickets. Soori faced it when he had just made the transition from comedy roles to a serious role in Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai, and needed to establish himself as a full-fledged commercial star. Business magnate-turned-actor Legend Saravanan needed a film that would help him earn his chops as an actor and the respect of audiences and critics alike after the troll-fest his debut was subjected to. One thing that was common to all these aspirations was… director RS Durai Senthilkumar. “It isn’t a conscious effort to do films that reinvent the actor. My focus is on presenting a script that elevates the characters, and invariably, it is advantageous to the actors, too,” says the filmmaker, who recently helmed Saravanan’s sophomore film, Leader, as he opens up about being a filmmaker in today’s times, the limitations of a creator, and the late filmmaker Balu Mahendra's words that he still lives by.