Kaakee Circus series review: Thrives with stellar ensemble, suffers from comedic excess

Kaakee Circus juggles with all these characters and ideas, and while its narrative never stagnates or strives for momentum, the series is nimble when it comes to exploring its interesting arcs. Sometimes, you get the impression that it is somewhat confused about what it actually wants to be. For example, Arjun walks into a potential crime scene with bravado, channeling his inner ‘Durai Singam’ and even making an indirect reference to Suriya’s mustache-twirling police officer from the Singam franchise. Elsewhere, we get a backstory explaining why Arjun wanted to be a cop in the first place. And oddly enough, he goes through ‘egg-on-his-face’ scenarios in his pursuit of the perpetrator. Are these sequences supposed to be funny? Do the makers realise that some of these take away from the layers of the character? We are not sure they do, because Kaakee Circus wrestles with a jarring tone. There is clearly an element of action-comedy and satire here, but the series does not highlight these enough because the more slapstick-type comedy overwhelms them.