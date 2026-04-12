Ajith Kumar’s ‘Amarkkalam’ returns to theatres with re-release on April 24

The re-release was announced by production banner Sparrow Cinemas on its official X handle on Saturday, alongside a poster of the film.

“AK & Shalini — a love that still feels fresh, pure and timeless… April 24 — feel the love again in theatres,” the caption read.

The post also stated: “Entire Tamil Nadu theatrical release by Sparrow Cinemas - Karthick V. Some stories don’t age… they become emotions. #AK25 #AjithKumar #Shalini #ReRelease.”

Amarkkalam was a major box office success and is widely credited with marking a turning point in Ajith Kumar’s career, transforming him from a romantic lead into a bankable action star.

The film was later remade in Telugu as Leela Mahal Centre (2004), starring Aryan Rajesh, and in Kannada as Asura (2001), featuring Shiva Rajkumar and Raghuvaran.

(With inputs from PTI)