Ajith Kumar’s ‘Amarkkalam’ returns to theatres with re-release on April 24

NEW DELHI: Amarkkalam, starring Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, is set to return to cinemas on April 24.
Directed by Saran, the film was originally released on August 13, 1999. It features Ajith Kumar as Vasu, a hot-headed young man who gets into a conflict with Mohana, played by Shalini, the daughter of a police officer, over a film reel. The story later develops into a love story, before the couple face unexpected challenges as they try to come together.
The re-release was announced by production banner Sparrow Cinemas on its official X handle on Saturday, alongside a poster of the film.
“AK & Shalini — a love that still feels fresh, pure and timeless… April 24 — feel the love again in theatres,” the caption read.
The post also stated: “Entire Tamil Nadu theatrical release by Sparrow Cinemas - Karthick V. Some stories don’t age… they become emotions. #AK25 #AjithKumar #Shalini #ReRelease.”
Amarkkalam was a major box office success and is widely credited with marking a turning point in Ajith Kumar’s career, transforming him from a romantic lead into a bankable action star.
The film was later remade in Telugu as Leela Mahal Centre (2004), starring Aryan Rajesh, and in Kannada as Asura (2001), featuring Shiva Rajkumar and Raghuvaran.
(With inputs from PTI)