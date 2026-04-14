Gopi Nainar's next titled Colony; Radikaa Sarathkumar to lead

With uncertainty still lingering over the release of filmmaker Gopi Nainar's Manushi, starring Andrea in the lead, the director's next project was announced on Monday. Titled Colony, the film, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead, like the director’s other works, will focus on a social issue. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Radikaa and Gopi.
In addition to Radikaa, the film also stars Anjali Nair and MS Bhaskar. On the technical crew, Colony comprises veteran music composer Deva, cinematographer R Velraj, editor Anthony, stunt choreographer Kanal Kannan and lyricist Yugabharathi. With over 375 films under his belt, Deva last composed for Suresh Krissna's Anantha.
This film, produced by Aditi Movies' R Nagarajan, also marks Radikaa's consecutive feature as a lead, after her successful outing in Thaai Kizhavi. She will also be seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Vishwanath & Sons starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju.
Along with Manushi, Gopi also waits for the release of Karuppar Nagaram, starring Jai. He recently starred in a supporting role in the Sasikumar-led film My Lord, helmed by Raju Murugan.