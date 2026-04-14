Vinoth Kishan joins hands with debutant Adhiyamaan Avinaash for his next

Vinoth Kishan, last seen in The Akaali in Tamil and Pekamedalu in Telugu, has joined hands with director Adhiyamaan Avinaash for his next. The film is backed by a newbie production banner, Underdog Creations. The film's launch happened in Chennai with a traditional pooja ceremony.
Also written by Adhiyamaan, the film will also star director and actor Balaji Sakthivel alongside Vinoth in a pivotal role. Following the film's launch ceremony, it went on floors with production progressing swiftly, as per the makers. More details about the film's extended cast, crew, storyline and genre are awaited.
Vinoth Kishan is currently working on DO, or Double Occupancy. He stars in the film alongside Ponniyin Selvan-fame Santhosh, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Reshma Venkatesh, VTV Ganesh, and Bjorn Surrao, among others. The film is helmed by Aswin Kandasamy. The film's shoot was recently wrapped, with the makers yet to announce a release date.
Vinoth Kishan made his debut as a child artist with Nandhaa. He then starred in Kireedam but became famous for his role in Naan Mahaan Alla. Some of his other credits include Andhaghaaram, Anantham and Story of Things.