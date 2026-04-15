Manu Anand: 'Mr X is not a propaganda film'

Later, the director went beyond the pages to research for Mr X. “I met two secret agents who dedicated their entire lives to our country, but I couldn’t even put their names on the thanks card. You and I sleep peacefully because people like them work in the shadows. That inspired me to make Mr X, and I dedicate this film to those unsung heroes,” says Manu. On the subject of Indian spies, the conversation inevitably veers to the Dhurandhar films, which are also based on true incidents. “And that is where the similarities stop,” Manu cuts in. The director further clarifies, “I cannot speak for Dhurandhar, but I can safely say that Mr X is not a propaganda film. There is no mention of any religion or caste in our film, and we made sure not to hurt any sentiments, unintentionally or otherwise.” Manu says he learned to be cautious in this regard due to the backlash he faced for including a Muslim protagonist being wrongly framed as a terrorist in FIR. He says, “I decided to be extra careful for my second film.” Manu elaborates, “I don’t think filmmakers in our country have creative freedom; it is a much deeper, all-pervading problem in our society, which is not restricted to any particular religion, ideology, or even the CBFC.”