GV Prakash teams up with Joe director

Actor-composer GV Prakash, who was last seen in Happy Raj, will next star in a film directed by Joe helmer Hariharan Ram. The untitled film marks the third venture of Lark Studios, the banner behind hit films Garudan and Maaman. The film is also produced by GV Prakash's Parallel Universe Pictures.
Also joining from the Joe team is actor Malavika Manoj, who will star alongside GV Prakash for the first time. She is riding on the success of Aan Paavam Pollathathu, which featured her with her Joe co-star, Rio Raj. The makers say that Hariharan Ram's script impressed GV Prakash so much that he also opted to work as a composer in the film.
The technical crew also includes cinematographer Theni Eswar. With the film in the pre-production stage, the shoot is set to commence in June. Meanwhile, GV Prakash’s acting projects Adangathey, Idimuzhakkam, Mental Manadhil and Immortal await releases. With regards to his musical duties, he was part of Parasakthi and Youth. As a composer, he awaits bigger releases such as Dhanush’s Kara, Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons and Soori’s Mandaadi.