Ravi Mohan joins hands with debut director GND Shyam Kumar for his next

Confirming the news on his X handle, Ravi Mohan expressed his excitement and wrote, "Happy Tamil New Year my lovely people and what a day to shake hands on such good content created for me with my brother Rahul who I’ve admired for so long. And also, a new intelligent baby joining my family GND Shyam waiting to ride this journey with you. God bless us all and I will always work hardest to touch more than a million hearts. Thank you for your love and support as always."