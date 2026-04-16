Ravi Mohan joins hands with debut director GND Shyam Kumar for his next

Actor Ravi Mohan, who is currently busy with several projects in various stages of production, has signed a new film with debut director GND Shyam Kumar. Romeo Pictures will be backing the upcoming film.
Confirming the news on his X handle, Ravi Mohan expressed his excitement and wrote, "Happy Tamil New Year my lovely people and what a day to shake hands on such good content created for me with my brother Rahul who I’ve admired for so long. And also, a new intelligent baby joining my family GND Shyam waiting to ride this journey with you. God bless us all and I will always work hardest to touch more than a million hearts. Thank you for your love and support as always."
Details regarding the project currently remains unknown, with plot details and cast members involved kept under wraps.
Ravi Mohan was last seen in Parasakthi, Sudha Kongara's period action drama based on the anti-Hindi agitation movement in the '80s. Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan played the antagonist while Atharvaa and Sreeleela played key roles.
Ravi Mohan also has Karathey Babu, helmed by Ganesh K Babu of Dada fame, which is currently in post-production. His directorial debut An Ordinary Man starring Yogi Babu in the lead, recently went on floors. He also has multiple other projects in the pipeline, including the long-delayed Genie and Bro Code.