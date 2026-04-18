Vikram reunites with Iru Mugan's Anand Shankar for Chiyaan 63

On Vikram's birthday, the director of his next film, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63, was announced to be Anand Shankar. The pair reunite 10 years later, after the action thriller Iru Mugan (2016).
A short promotional video for Chiyaan 63, reveals that Vikram will be playing a chef, who is being targeted by a gang. A conversation which takes place in a voiceover, reveals that he is too is a gangster. Anand Shankar has written the film, which has dialogues by Shan Karuppusamy.
Santhosh Narayanan is composing for a film starring Vikram, after Karthik Subbaraj's Mahaan (2022). The crew of the film includes director of photography RD Rajasekar ISC, editor Raymond Derrick Crasta, production designer Rajeevan, and art director Surya Rajeevan.
TG Thyagarajan is producing the films under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner. Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan are also producing, with G Saravanan and Sai Siddharth serving as co-producers.
Late in 2024, it was announced that the director of Mandela (2021) and Maaveeran (2023), Madonne Ashwin, will direct Chiyaan 63 produced by Shanti Talkies. Later, in October 2025, debutant Bodi Rajkumar was announced to direct the project.
Iru Mugan (2016), which also stars Nayanthara and Nithya Menen, featured Vikram in a dual role, and follows Akilan, a RAW agent who investigates the mysterious case of a violence inducing drug. The film was received moderately by viewers and performed well at the box office.