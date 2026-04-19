Bharath: 'Internet popularity cannot help you survive in the film industry’

Speaking about taking on the role of an anchor, Bharath gets candid about the stigma associated with the small screen and how it has evolved over the years. “A couple of decades ago, film stars appearing in TV shows was considered a step down. Now, that has changed after the advent of streaming platforms. Actors have started experimenting with web series and streaming originals. The major change in attitude came when Kamal (Haasan) sir started hosting Bigg Boss Tamil,” says Bharath. While even an experienced actor like Bharath is facing barriers that need to be broken by his seniors, what does a newcomer have to face? “If you have monetary support, you can start a production company and fund the kind of scripts you want. But if you are a newcomer with no cinema background, you have to build the right kind of network with directors and production banners who can support you. Even at this stage in my career, I am hesitant to start my own production company. Fifteen years ago, as a new actor, you just focused on finishing the shooting, and the rest was taken care of. Now, that is not enough. You have to get yourself involved in every vertical of the film, including marketing and promotions. Back then, getting into the cinema was tough, but once you got in, the momentum would keep you going. Now, getting in is easy, but survival is tough.”