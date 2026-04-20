Ajith's racing team secures second place at 24H Series at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium

Actor Ajith Kumar is continuing his successful racing stints across the world. This time, he once again secured a podium finish, winning second position at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the 24H Series which took place in Belgium.

Sharing photos from his winning moment where the Ajith Kumar racing tean took the stage and grabbed the trophy, his manager Suresh Chandra said that it was a moment "that made the entire Indian nation proud — proving passion, grit, and determination know no limits." After taking the trophy, the actor-racer also waved the Indian flag at the event and celebrated the win with the team.

Interestingly, he finished second at the same venue last year in the Creventic Endurance Race, running in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category. Previously, Ajith Kumar Racing team won third place at the Dubai Autodrome and at the Mugello Circuit in Italy.

Following this, he is set to travel across France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Portugal to participate in other racing championships.

Ajith Kumar is awaiting a docu-film on his endeavours on the race track. Helmed by director Vijay, a release date for it is yet to be announced. On the big screen, he was last seen in Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly and is set to reunite with him for AK64 which is yet to go on floors.