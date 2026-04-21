Dhanush announces his next production venture

Dhanush's Wunderbar Films has announced that the banner will produce its next, tentatively titled Production 20.
The film is written and directed by Ramesh Nandhan. The film marks the feature debut of Ramesh, who has directed music videos earlier. Joining Dhanush in the production duties is Primark Productions' Haritha Lingasamy. The cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced.
Launching the banner with Dhanush starrer 3, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Wunderbar Films went on to back films such as Ethir Neechal, Velaiilla Pattadhari, Kaaka Muttai, Naanum Rowdydhaan, Visaranai, Kaala, and Vada Chennai. The banner last produced Idli Kadai, directed and starring Dhanush. The next production venture is D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, starring Dhanush, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi.
On the acting front, Dhanush will next be seen in Kara, helmed by Vignesh Raja. Kara, also featuring Mamitha Baiju, Suraj Venjaramoodu, KS Ravikumar, Karunaas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, MS Bhaskar, and Sreeja Ravi, among others.