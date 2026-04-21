Vikram Prabhu's next to be backed by GOAT, Good Bad Ugly distributor

On Monday, producer Raahul, who has distributed the Vijay-starrer The Greatest of All Time (2024) and the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly (2025), announced that he will be backing a new film, starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead. The upcoming film will be be directed by debutant Siddharth.
The announcement comes days after actor Ravi Mohan announced that his next film is backed by Raahul under his Romeo Pictures banner, with debutant GND Shyam Kumar, at the helm.
Vikram Prabhu was last seen in the police drama, Sirai (2025). The film was directed by Suresh Rajakumari, in his debut, with a script from Tamizh, who has directed Vikram Prabhu in Taanakkaran (2022).
Sirai (2025) follows an Armed Reserves police officer, who recounts the tale of a prisoner transport and the life changing hurdles he faced during the journey. The cast of Sirai (2025) includes LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, among others.