Sakshi Agarwal: Theeyor Koodam was a self-discovery for me

Sakshi reveals an interesting challenge she personally faced while working in chamber dramas. "What I didn't like about doing a chamber drama is that I don't get to wear different dresses, or put on makeup (laughs). In fact, I've asked Sakthivel to work on stories where I get to wear a lot of costumes. Jokes apart, with every scene, you get excited about what happens next. With a boring script, you may feel tired, but with Theeyor Koodam, the suspense the next scene holds balances the familiarity," she says, adding that there is a Subramaniapuram touch in the film. "Sasi sir would have said in an interview that he didn't reveal the tragic climax and separation her character would undergo to Swati, as she may not emote naturally in her scenes with Jai. Similarly, I was not told the climax till we shot it. I was taken aback on hearing how the film ends. I was sure that if I were made privy to the final twist, I wouldn't have performed as I did. Also, I was mentally occupied with my own theories of what would happen in the end, and that too helped me not get bored."