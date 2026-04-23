Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 wrapped; Vasanth Ravi to reprise role in Nelson's sequel?

The shooting for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has been officially wrapped, Sun Pictures announced on Tuesday. Sharing a photo of the on-set celebration of the wrap, the production house wrote, "Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam! It's a wrap for #Jailer2." While the announcement was made like always, Vasanth Ravi's presence in the behind-the-scenes photos has ignited speculations about his presence in the film.
Jailer ended with Rajinikanth's 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian killing his own son, played by Vasanth Ravi, for being corrupt. It was, thereby, unclear if the actor would have a role to play in the film, as the character has met its end. However, the sequel also stars Vinayakan, whose character was also killed in the first film.
Helmed by Nelson, Jailer 2 will also see the return of Muthuvel Pandian's wife, played by Ramya Krishnan, and his daughter-in-law Mirnaa. The reprisal of Shivarajkumar's and Mohanlal's cameo appearances in the sequel has also been confirmed.
New names added to the ensemble this time around include Jatin Sarna, Mithun Chakraborty, Santhanam, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vijay Sethupathi, Meghana Raj Sarja and Anna Rajan. There is also buzz about the appearance of Nora Fatehi in a dance number.
Plot details of the film are currently under wraps. Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner. On the technical front, the film has music by Anirudh. The first film's technical team members, such as cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and editor R Nirmal, are also coming back for the sequel.
Meanwhile, as the film's shooting wraps up, there have been speculations that the film's release date is being pushed from June to August. Several months ago, Rajinikanth himself announced the release date for Jailer 2 as June 12. However, new reports suggest that the release date has been pushed by two months to August 12. The makers are yet to confirm the same.