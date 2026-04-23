Kavin's next to be a family drama

On Wednesday, details regarding Kavin’s next film were announced by the makers. Billed as a family drama, the yet-to-be-titled film is being written and directed by debutant Praveen Paramasivam. He earlier worked as an assistant director for Parking-fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan.
Produced by Jayavardhanan under the Beyond Pictures banner, the film, tentatively titled Kavin 11, is said to speak about contemporary lifestyle, the nuances of relationships, along with commercial elements. According to the makers, the film is said to go on floors by the end of May. Beyond Pictures recently made the GV Prakash Kumar-starrer, Happy Raj.
On the other hand, Kavin, who was last seen in Mask, is also set to appear in Hi, alongside Nayanthara. The actor is also part of a yet-to-be-titled film in which he will be sharing screen space with Priyanka Mohan and his Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 co-contestant, Sandy.