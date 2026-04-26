Payal Rajput: 'People seem to be intimidated by me'

Fuelled by these words, Payal made her comeback onscreen after a couple of years with RS Durai Senthilkumar’s Leader, headlined by business magnate-turned-actor Legend Saravanan. Although the role had limited screen time, Payal made a significant impact in Leader. “See, I understand that the film is pivoted around him, and that is okay. What’s important is that a successful film can give recognition to many involved in the project,” says Payal, who considers this her proper debut in the language despite having made her debut in Iruvar Ullam (2021), a direct-to-OTT release. Having made her feature film debut in Punjabi with Channa Mereya, a remake of the iconic Marathi film Sairat, Payal has also starred in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada films. “I have worked in many industries, and language has been a challenge, but not a barrier. Language is all about practice. The more you practice, the more you'll become comfortable with it. Every language has a rhythm and a tonality. I enjoy listening to Tamil, and I think it is like a lullaby for me,” says Payal, who asserts that she is a one-take actor even if it is in her non-native language. “There’s a process. I'll write the meanings of different words, then practice them until I get them right. If you put me in a situation where I am uncomfortable, or there is discomfort with the lines, my best performance comes out.”