Music composer James Vasanthan’s car vandalised in Chennai; investigation underway

Police in Chennai have launched an investigation after unidentified individuals allegedly vandalised the car of music composer James Vasanthan in the Kottivakkam area on April 26.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the composer had stepped out for a meal at a nearby restaurant. When he returned, he found that the vehicle parked outside the eatery had its window glass shattered.

Following the discovery, Vasanthan recorded a video of the damage and shared it on social media, expressing uncertainty over whether the act was random mischief or a targeted attack. “I’m not sure whether this was an act of mischief or something deliberate,” he noted in his post.

The incident quickly drew attention online, with several social media users expressing concern and urging authorities to take swift action against those responsible.

In a subsequent update, the composer thanked well-wishers who reached out to him, including political leaders, members of the media, and members of the public who contacted him directly to offer support.

Vasanthan has since lodged a formal complaint with the police. Law enforcement officials have begun an investigation and are expected to examine CCTV footage from the surrounding area in an effort to identify those involved in the alleged vandalism.

(With inputs from ANI)