Arjun, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan's AGS 28 gets a 'Blast' title look

AGS Production's next, tentatively titled AGS 28 and starring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan in lead roles has now been given an official title. Directed by debutant filmmaker Subash K Raj, the film went on floors back in August 2025 and wrapped filming in February this year.
The director has previously worked as an assistant director to Pradeep Ranganathan. Apart from these actors, Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pawan, Dileepan, Vinod Sagar and Bala Hasan R also play important roles in the film.
In the first anime-like poster for the film, now titled Blast, released by AGS Entertainment, the trio are seen striking a kung-fu style poses with Arjun weilding a katana and Abhirami holding a sledge hammer. All the three actors seem to be united and awaiting a common enemy.
Although plot details for the film have not been revealed, the makers have stated that it would be a "wholesome family entertainer". However, Netflix had in its earlier announcement revealed the plotline: "A family trained to protect the powerless becomes the most dangerous obstacle of all."
Composer Ravi Basrur, prominently known for his music in the KGF films, is all set to make his Tamil debut with this new project. The rest of the technical team includes cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and art direction by Veeramani Ganesan. Archana Kalpathi and Aishwarya Kalpathi serve as creative producer and associate creative producer respectively. Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh are producing the film for AGS Entertainment.
The film is set to premiere on Netflix post its theatrical run. The streamer had announced the news as a part of their 'Netflix Pandigai' slate earlier this year which