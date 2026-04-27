It's a wrap for Arulnithi-Ganesh Vinayakan's Arulvaan

Earlier this year, on the occasion of Pongal, it was announced that Arulnithi is reuniting with director Ganesh Vinayakan for his next, Arulvaan. On Saturday, the makers of the film announced that the film's production has been officially completed.
The film also stars Aarav, Ramya Pandian and Krithika in prominent roles. The first-look poster features Aarav, Ramya and Krithika as a family from a village, while Arulnithi looks like a well-wishing figure. Kaali Venkat and John Vijay will be seen in key roles in the upcoming film.
Ganesh Vinakayan made his directorial debut with Thagaraaru in 2013, which also starred Arulnithi in his fourth outing. He then helmed Veera Sivaji, starring Vikram Prabhu, in 2016 and a Kannada film titled Hyper in 2018. His latest directorial is the 2021 film Thaen, headlined by Tharun and Abarnathi. Arulvaan marks the director's fifth venture.
Arulvaan is backed by SG Saravanan of 90 Pictures Production Private Limited and co-produced by Subha Saravanan. Currently in post-production, the film will feature cinematography by M Sukumar, editing by Lawrence Kishore and music composed by GV Prakash. More details about the film's extended cast, genre and plot are yet to be announced by the makers.
Meanwhile, Arulnithi was last seen in Rambo, which had a direct premiere on Sun NXT. Prior to that, he had the release of Demonte Colony 2, which opened to underwhelming reviews in theatres. Apart from Arulvaan, he also has My Dear Sister with Mamta Mohandas and Demonte Colony 3 in the pipeline.
Aarav was last seen in Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi in a prominent supporting role. On the other hand, Ramya Pandian's most recent performance was in Kayilan last year.