Soori injured on Mandaadi set? Shooting wrap video reveals shocking BTS moments

Actor Soori, who was last seen in Maaman, is working on Mandaadi alongside Suhas in the lead role. A sports action drama, the film is written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi of Selfie fame. Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Bala Saravanan and Achyuth Kumar also star in prominent roles in the upcoming film.
On Friday, the makers of Mandaadi announced that the shooting for the film has been officially completed. The news was announced with a video featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the film's set. Most of the film has been shot at sea, with Soori performing high-risk stunts.
Previously, the shooting of Mandaadi, backed by Elred Kumar via his RS Infotainment banner, met a major roadblock in Ramanathapuram after a boat unexpectedly capsized, drowning two people and damaging camera equipment worth Rs 1 crore while filming a crucial scene in the sea.
The recently released shooting wrap video features Soori and other stunt and junior artists getting injured during their performances and enduring the pain through the performance in order to complete the shoot. Soori is seen receiving first-aid from a nurse after suffering a severe bruise on his foot during the film's shoot. In the video, the actor has also appreciated the perseverance of the junior artists who performed through the pain.
Sachana Namidass, Ravindra Vijay, Ramachandran, and Aadukalam Murugadoss round out the cast of Mandaadi. Telugu actor Suhas plays the antagonist in the film which stars Soori as the leader of a fishing expedition team.
The film's technical crew comprises music composer GV Prakash, cinematographer SR Kathir, editor Pradeep E Ragav and stunt choreographer Peter Hein. Apart from Tamil, Mandaadi will also release in Telugu. With shooting wrapped, the film is heading to post-production. A release date is yet to be announced.