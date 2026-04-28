Exam: Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, Abbas series gets Prime Video premiere date

Earlier this year, while unveiling its slate for the year, Prime Video announced Exam, an upcoming Tamil suspense drama series. The series stars Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan in lead roles, with Abbas in a key role. On Monday, the streamer announced the premiere date for the series.
The series comes from creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri, under the Wallwatcher Films banner. The seven-episode series is written and directed by A Sarkunam. More details about the series' extended cast are awaited.
Exam is all set to premiere on Prime Video on May 15. The official logline of the series reads, "A determined young woman with a mysterious past enters the dangerous world of the Regional Public Service Exam (RPSE) scam to expose a powerful paper-leak network. But as she digs deeper, she uncovers a corruption chain embedded deep within the education system—and must bring it down before it destroys the dreams of an entire generation."
Speaking about the series, creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri said, “With Exam, we wanted to dig into ambition, injustice, and those moral crossroads that people face when pushed to the edge. At the heart of this story is a young woman who refuses to remain powerless. Her journey is not about glamorising defiance but about exploring the emotional and ethical cost of standing up to a system stacked against her."
The series brings Pushkar-Gayathri and Wallwatcher Films back together with Prime Video after Suzhal – The Vortex and its second season and Vadhandhi's first season. The creator duo are also working with the streamer for Vadhandhi Season 2 starring M Sasikumar, Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna, Revathy Sharma, and Arjun Nandhakumar.