Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC announces shoot wrap with a guns and roses clue

Anirudh composes music for DC. Arun Ranjan has written the additonal screenplay, with dialogues by Arun and Franklin Jacob. The crew of the film includes Mukesh G as the director of photography, GK Prasanna as the editor, S Kannan as the art director, and PC Stunts handling stunt choreography. Sun Pictures is backing DC, in their second collaboration with Lokesh after the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. With the film progressing at a brisk pace, DC is scheduled for release in theatres this summer.