Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC announces shoot wrap with a guns and roses clue

Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film DC, which marks the filmmaker's acting debut, has officially wrapped filming. Sun Pictures, which is backing the Arun Matheswaran directorial announced the news with pictures of the cast and crew celebrating the occasion by cutting a cake.
Posting the announcement, the makers wrote, "DC shoot wrapped, are you ready," with a gun and a rose emoji, hinting at a new teaser or trailer to be unveiled from the team soon.
Besides Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi's as Chandra, and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy. The previous glimpses hinted at Devadas' living in a troubled world and mind whose paths cross with Chandra and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy's characters, leading to an intense action drama.
Plot details and actors who are a part of the extended cast have not yet been revealed yet.
Anirudh composes music for DC. Arun Ranjan has written the additonal screenplay, with dialogues by Arun and Franklin Jacob. The crew of the film includes Mukesh G as the director of photography, GK Prasanna as the editor, S Kannan as the art director, and PC Stunts handling stunt choreography. Sun Pictures is backing DC, in their second collaboration with Lokesh after the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. With the film progressing at a brisk pace, DC is scheduled for release in theatres this summer.
Arun's last release was 2024's Captain Miller, which starred Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan in the lead. After DC, Arun will also direct music composer Ilaiyaraaja's biopic, with Dhanush in the lead.