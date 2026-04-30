Keerthy Suresh-Mysskin film titled Sathyavan Savithiri

Keerthy Suresh, last seen in Revolver Rita, is working with Mysskin on an upcoming film helmed by Praveen S Vijay. On Thursday, the film's makers unveiled the title poster of the film, featuring Keerthy Suresh. The film has been titled Sathyavan Savithiri.
The film was previously described as an intense courtroom drama. The title poster features Keerthy Suresh amidst a group of lawyers. She is seen wearing pink in an ocean of black coats and has adorned sindoor on her forehead. Notably, Keerthy Suresh previously performed as actor Savitri in her biopic, Mahanati.
The original lore of Savitri tells the story of a devoted married woman who uses her wit to bring her husband, Sathyavan, back to life after confronting Yama, the God of death. Mysskin is expected to play a lawyer in the film. The second look poster of the film will be unveiled at 5 pm on Thursday.
Sathyavan Savithiri also stars Charukesh of Heart Beat fame, Bala Saravanan and Shilpa Manjunath. Details regarding the plot and rest of the cast members have been kept under wraps.
Sathyavan Savithiri will have music composed by Sam CS. The rest of the technical team comprises cinematographer Arul Vincent, editor Prasanna GK and art director Kuzhithurai Ravees.
The film is backed by Vedikkaranpatti S Sakthivel and Umesh Kumar Bansal and co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Vivek Chandar M. Vinoth CJ serves as the creative producer while Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions are presenting the film.
Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh also has Kannivedi, Thottam, Raftaar and Rowdy Janardhana in the pipeline. Mysskin, on the other hand, will be seen in I'm Game starring Dulquer Salmaan in his 40th film, directed by Nahas Hidayath of RDX fame. His next directorial venture, Pisaasu 2, is facing a delay for release, while Train, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, is in post-production.