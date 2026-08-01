VJ Siddhu's Dayangaram wraps filming

Production on actor-writer-director VJ Siddhu's upcoming film Dayangaram has been wrapped, Vels Film International announced earlier this Friday. "The shooting journey of #Dayangaram comes to an end and marks the beginning of an unforgettable theatrical experience," revealed the production banner on X. They added, "A celebration of passion, teamwork, unforgettable moments, and a whole lot of swag! A heartfelt thank you to our incredible cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Your dedication has brought this vision to life."
Dayangaram marks VJ Siddhu's directorial debut. Besides the YouTuber-turned-filmmaker , the film also stars Natty, Vijay Antony, Nithin Sathya, Whatsaap Mani, Harshath Khan, Ilavarasu, Kaali Venkat, Adhitya Kathir, Sushmita Shetty, Mallesh Kannan, Chutti Aravind, Nakkalities Chella, Deepa, Pasanga Sivakumar, Namitha, and Oak Sundar.
The upcoming film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International. On the technical front, the film has music by Siddhu Kumar, cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan B, editing by Pradeep E Raghav, and art direction by Vinoth Rajkumar N.
As an actor, VJ Siddhu is known for titles such as Kodaikanal (2024) and Insta Series. His more prominent role came in Dragon, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Dayangaram marks Siddhu's debut as a lead actor as well.
In a recent conversation with CE, composer Siddhu Kumar said that the upcoming film would be a "fun-filled and enjoyable ride" similar to the Suriya-RJ Balaji film Karuppu. Regarding VJ Siddhu, the music director said, "He has performed really well in the film. You can see his transition from vlog-making to film acting, and we will enjoy watching him on the big screen."
Recently, the makers revealed that VJ Siddhu's own life story would serve as a basis for the upcoming film's story. They are yet to announce a release date, but now that production on the film has been wrapped, it is expected to hit theatres soon.