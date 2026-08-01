VJ Siddhu's Dayangaram wraps filming

Production on actor-writer-director VJ Siddhu's upcoming film Dayangaram has been wrapped, Vels Film International announced earlier this Friday. "The shooting journey of #Dayangaram comes to an end and marks the beginning of an unforgettable theatrical experience," revealed the production banner on X. They added, "A celebration of passion, teamwork, unforgettable moments, and a whole lot of swag! A heartfelt thank you to our incredible cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Your dedication has brought this vision to life."