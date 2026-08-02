Producer Francis Markus: Went from climate change to geopolitics in Life in Loom

The very day I decided to make this documentary, I came to terms with the fact that there is no way I will get any return on investment. The only takeaway from Life in Loom for me is the recognition. So I decided to take the film through the festival circuit. Screenings and accolades at IFFI Goa opened a lot of doors for me, and then the Mumbai International Film Festival. Not just appreciation, but advice too was unanimous. I was told weaving was a very dry subject with hardly any takers. Also, I was egged on to make a feature film next time. It was after the eye-opening conversations I had there with people that I decided to take the film to the National Awards. We did not make Life in Loom with any award in mind. But I take this opportunity to thank the jury and the people, as the National Award has suddenly turned the gaze towards our documentary.