Karthi 30: Devi Sri Prasad comes on board Kalyan Shankar directorial

Actor Karthi's milestone 30th film has added another major name to its crew. On the occasion of music composer Devi Sri Prasad's birthday on Sunday, the makers officially announced that he will be scoring the music for the upcoming entertainer.
Sharing a new poster welcoming the composer, the makers of Karthi 30 wrote, "Welcome aboard," while wishing DSP a happy birthday. The upcoming project marks the composer's first collaboration with director Kalyan Shankar, known for Mad (2023) and Mad Square (2025).
The yet-to-be-titled film, backed by Sithara Entertainments, was officially launched with a pooja ceremony on Karthi's birthday back in May. The makers also confirmed that filming was already underway, with the title and first-look poster set to be unveiled soon.
The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, marking her first on-screen pairing with Karthi. She was last seen in Anaganaga Oka Raju, while her previous Tamil outing was Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Apart from confirming DSP as the film's composer, the makers are yet to reveal details about the supporting cast, storyline or release date.
Kalyan Shankar made his feature directorial debut with the youthful comedy Mad before following it up with the successful sequel Mad Square. Prior to that, he directed the web series Nenu Mee Kalyan and contributed as a writer to projects including Tillu Square, Hero, and Netflix's anthology Navarasa.