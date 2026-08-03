Tamil

Karthi 30: Devi Sri Prasad comes on board Kalyan Shankar directorial

Karthi 30 is also set to star Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role, and is backed by Sithara Entertainments
(L) Karthi 30 launch photo; (R) Devi Sri Prasad
(L) Karthi 30 launch photo; (R) Devi Sri Prasad
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
2 min read

Actor Karthi's milestone 30th film has added another major name to its crew. On the occasion of music composer Devi Sri Prasad's birthday on Sunday, the makers officially announced that he will be scoring the music for the upcoming entertainer.

Sharing a new poster welcoming the composer, the makers of Karthi 30 wrote, "Welcome aboard," while wishing DSP a happy birthday. The upcoming project marks the composer's first collaboration with director Kalyan Shankar, known for Mad (2023) and Mad Square (2025).

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The yet-to-be-titled film, backed by Sithara Entertainments, was officially launched with a pooja ceremony on Karthi's birthday back in May. The makers also confirmed that filming was already underway, with the title and first-look poster set to be unveiled soon.

The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, marking her first on-screen pairing with Karthi. She was last seen in Anaganaga Oka Raju, while her previous Tamil outing was Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Apart from confirming DSP as the film's composer, the makers are yet to reveal details about the supporting cast, storyline or release date.

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Kalyan Shankar made his feature directorial debut with the youthful comedy Mad before following it up with the successful sequel Mad Square. Prior to that, he directed the web series Nenu Mee Kalyan and contributed as a writer to projects including Tillu Square, Hero, and Netflix's anthology Navarasa.

Meanwhile, Karthi is also awaiting the release of Sardar 2, slated for September 10. In the pipeline, he also has Marshal, directed by Taanakkaran filmmaker Tamizh. Set in the 1960s, the period drama co-stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sathyaraj, Prabhu, Lal, John Kokken and Eswari Rao.

Devi Sri Prasad
Karthi
Kalyan Ram
Meenakshi Chaudhary
Karthi 30