Jiiva-Rajisha Vijayan's Thagappan first look out

The makers of Jiiva's upcoming film Thagappan, which recently went on floors, dropped the first look of the film on Monday. The film also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan in pivotal roles. The first look poster features Jiiva and child actor Kesav, who has starred as the younger characters of Silambarasan TR and Vijay Antony in Thug Life and Sakthi Thirumagan, respectively.