Jiiva-Rajisha Vijayan's Thagappan first look out

The makers of Jiiva's upcoming film Thagappan, which recently went on floors, dropped the first look of the film on Monday. The film also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan in pivotal roles. The first look poster features Jiiva and child actor Kesav, who has starred as the younger characters of Silambarasan TR and Vijay Antony in Thug Life and Sakthi Thirumagan, respectively.
Ra Venkat, the maker of the critically acclaimed film Kida (2023), is directing Thagappan which is set for a December release. Thagappan has cinematography by M Sukumar, music by Marshall Robinson, editing by Nagooran Ramachandran, art direction by KB Nandhabalan, and stunt choreography by Mahesh Mathew on its technical team.
Thagappan marks Lark Studios' fifth production venture after Parris Jeyaraj, Single Shankarum Smartphone Simranum, Garudan, and Maaman. Jiiva was last seen in Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, which was released earlier this year during the Pongal festival. Directed by Nithish Sahadev of Falimy-fame, the film was well received, commercially.