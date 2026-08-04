Actor-entrepreneur Suraj Seetharaman: We often mistake struggle for success

Cinema, in many ways, is all about aspiration. An aspiration to be successful, famous, and, of course, wield immense clout over others who are a few steps behind you in the same race. That is why the dream merchants in cinema sell the tale of struggle, and the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. But the proliferation of the internet and social media has ensured struggle doesn’t have the same currency anymore. In a field where access is still everything, the avenues to gain access have changed. In such a scenario, actor-entrepreneurs have figured out a way to sustain their passion without being burdened by struggle. One such talent is Suraj Seetharaman, an actor with a filmography that includes Shankar-Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. “Cinema has given us many inspiring stories about perseverance, but sometimes we mistake struggle itself for success. Struggling doesn’t automatically make someone deserving, just as having an easier path doesn’t make their achievements any less meaningful,” says Suraj, who is awaiting the release of the JioHotstar series, Love Always.