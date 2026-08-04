AK64: Ajith Kumar's next titled Daredevil; Shalini to produce film

More than a year after Ajith Kumar's latest outing on the silver screen, Good Bad Ugly (2025), the makers of his next announced that the film is titled Daredevil. Former actor and Ajith's wife, Shalini Ajithkumar, turns producer for the upcoming film which reunites Ajith with director Adhik Ravichandran after Good Bad Ugly (2025).
Ajith stars as the titular character in Daredevil, the actor's 64th film as a lead, which is also written by Adhik. While the complete details of the cast and the plot are yet to be announced, the announcement poster hints at the film revolving around gambling. Shalini is producing the upcoming film under the Bravehearts Production banner.
Anirudh is composing music for Daredevil, continuing his collaboration with Ajith and Adhik after Good Bad Ugly (2025). The crew also includes cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam, editor Vijay Velukutty, stunt choreographer Supreme Sundar, and sound designer Suren. The latter was announced to be the recipient of the Special Mention for Sound Mixing for the 72nd National Film Awards, for his work on Meiyazhagan (2024).
Daredevil is Ajith's return to cinema after a yearlong break, where he focused on his racing aspirations. As part of the Ajith Kumar Racing Team, he raced alongside former Formula 1 competitor Narain Karthikeyan, in the Le Mans series of endurance races.