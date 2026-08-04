Karthi to collaborate with Mohan Raja for his next

The Thani Oruvan director announced the news on his X handle and expressed his happiness on joining hands with Karthi for his 11th directorial. He further called the film "special" as it comes on the 25th year of his career. "By the blessings of my parents, my family, and all your love, I’ve always been showered with good work. Now, my 11th directorial in the 25th year of my career becomes even more special — as I join hands with my dear brother, Karthi. Produced by Prince Pictures. And to my audience once again: I have no words to thank you for always standing by me. Please bless me in this journey too," he said.