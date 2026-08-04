Karthi to collaborate with Mohan Raja for his next

Karthi is on a signing spree. Last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar, he already has four projects in the pipeline in various stages of production. Now, he has signed another film. This time with acclaimed filmmaker Mohan Raja, who is returning to direction, four years after helming Godfather (2022) with Chiranjeevi.
The Thani Oruvan director announced the news on his X handle and expressed his happiness on joining hands with Karthi for his 11th directorial. He further called the film "special" as it comes on the 25th year of his career. "By the blessings of my parents, my family, and all your love, I’ve always been showered with good work. Now, my 11th directorial in the 25th year of my career becomes even more special — as I join hands with my dear brother, Karthi. Produced by Prince Pictures. And to my audience once again: I have no words to thank you for always standing by me. Please bless me in this journey too," he said.
While plot details are yet to be revealed, the film is described as a family entertainer. According to a statement, the yet-to-be-titled project is "designed to deliver solid family values, heartfelt entertainment, and inspiring heroism on the big screen."
The movie is backed by S Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures, who is also producing the actor's upcoming Sardar 2 from PS Mithran. Further details regarding the cast, crew, and release plans are set to be announced in the coming weeks.
Karthi's Sardar 2 is slated for release on September 10. He also has Marshal, a period action drama helmed by director Tamizh of Taanakaran fame. Further, he has the untitled Karthi 30 from director Kalyan Shankar, known for Mad (2023) and Mad Square (2025). He is also reportedly set to lead HIT: The Fourth Case.