Vadhandhi Season 2 composer Simon K King: I treat music like a character

Elaborating on how he approaches music in Vadhandhi, and broadly in OTT platforms, Simon says that he doesn't believe in scoring for the landscape or genres. "I like to treat music like one of the characters in the series. It could be tempting to score for the landscapes in Vadhandhi as they are very different and specific, take Kanniyakumari or Madurai. But I never operate like that," he remarks, to further state that the OTT shows give him a lot to work on the characters, and mapping their moods is the only way to make music interesting. "That is how I make music a character in these shows. A web series offers a lot for a music director that he or she wouldn't get in films. Like the character's arcs, even in The Fable of Velonie, Laila mam's character takes an acute turn as the season progresses. So I need to map their moods. A series takes time to develop characters, so there is a constant demand for surprises with music and silences in these spaces. Also, you have your mini climaxes and cliffhangers in every episode. So I keep myself busy working on these aspects."