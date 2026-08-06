Karthik Subbaraj-Ilaiyaraaja project titled Dorothy; film gets world premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Karthik Subbaraj has officially revealed that his 10th film is titled Dorothy. The director also revealed that the upcoming film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and will open theatrically on September 25.
Ilaiyaraaja is composing music for Dorothy, for which the lead actors are Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, and Rishikanth. Karthik Subbaraj is producing the upcoming film under his Dhammam Films banner, along with Guneet Monga and Aachin Jain who are producing under the Sikhya Entertainment banner, and Jyoti Deshpande who is producing under the Jio Studios banner.
The crew of the film includes cinematographer S Thirunavukkarrasu, editor Ganesh Siva, production designer Kumar Gangappan, and stunt choreographer Dinesh Subbarayan.
Writing about the film through his social media handle, Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "A story that is very very close to my heart and a film I wanted to make since many years is finally made. And that too with music by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir."