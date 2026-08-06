Karthik Subbaraj-Ilaiyaraaja project titled Dorothy; film gets world premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Ilaiyaraaja is composing music for Dorothy, for which the lead actors are Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, and Rishikanth. Karthik Subbaraj is producing the upcoming film under his Dhammam Films banner, along with Guneet Monga and Aachin Jain who are producing under the Sikhya Entertainment banner, and Jyoti Deshpande who is producing under the Jio Studios banner.